Kasich to attend inauguration, meetings with senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is headed to Washington for a series of events, including the presidential inauguration of former political rival Donald Trump.

Kasich office says the Republican governor and 2016 presidential contender heads to the Capitol Thursday.

He will meet with GOP Sen. John McCain, of Arizona, to discuss national security issues on Thursday and then join two private, round-table discussions with members of Senate committees. One will involve health care, and the other will address energy policy.

Kasich plans to attend a breakfast hosted by the National Governor’s Association on Friday before heading to the president-elect’s inauguration. Other statewide elected officials from Ohio are also expected to be in attendance, as well as Ohio congressional representatives and senators of both parties.