Ohio Daybook

Saturday, Jan. 21 10:00 AM Women’s March events across Ohio – Women’s March events across Michigan, as part of sister events taking place in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington taking place following President Donald Trump’s inauguration yesterday to demonstrate support for equal rights for all. Events include Women’s March on Cleveland at Public Square, Cleveland (10:00 AM EST), Women’s March – Cincinnati at Washington Park, 1230 Elm St, Cincinnati (12:00 PM EST), Ross County Ohio Women’s Sister March at Ross County Courthouse, 2 North Paint Street, Chillicothe (12:30 PM EST), Women’s March – Columbus at Washington Blvd & W Broad St., Columbus (1:00 PM EST), and Women’s Rally at Courthouse Square, 3rd & Main Streets, Dayton (1:00 PM EST)

Location: Chillicothe Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Dayton https://www.womensmarch.com/ https://twitter.com/womensmarch

Contacts: Women’s March on Washington Sister Marches [email protected] Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance [email protected] Women’s March on Cleveland [email protected]

Sunday, Jan. 22 10:30 AM Cleveland diocesan-wide Mass for Life celebrated on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision

Location: Cathedral of St. John Evangelist, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR [email protected] 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Monday, Jan. 23 12:30 PM Ohio Department of Education STEM Committee meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Holly Lavender Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 387 0539

