Driver, 85, travels off road, slams into tree, dies at scene

DEERFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An 85-year-old man has driven into a tree along an Ohio roadway and been killed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 14 near U.S. 224 in Deerfield Township on Friday night.

They say Hiram resident Donald A. Koscher was driving north when he traveled off the west side of the road and slammed into the tree. They say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time.

They say he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.