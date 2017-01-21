OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
07-09-24-41-53, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(seven, nine, twenty-four, forty-one, fifty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
1-5-6-9
(one, five, six, nine)
1-3-7-9
(one, three, seven, nine)
4-1-9-0-9
(four, one, nine, zero, nine)
4-9-2-2-5
(four, nine, two, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
03-07-13-27-32
(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000