BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 2 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Dan Sewell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

NKOREA-AMERICAN DETAINED

CINCINNATI — There’s been little public word about what has happened to an American college student detained in North Korea, as a new administration takes over one year later amid deep U.S. concerns about the hostile country’s nuclear and missile development. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

BKN–POPOVICH-TRUMP RANT

CLEVELAND — Gregg Popovich would bench President Donald Trump. San Antonio’s longtime coach, who has been highly critical of Trump in the past, went on a lengthy rant about the new president on Saturday night, calling him a bully and saying he hopes he can change while in office. By Tom Withers. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

BBO–DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASEBALL DEATHS

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte, an ex-Cleveland Indian, died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic.

AROUND THE STATE:

CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY

CLEVELAND — The new county prosecutor says he will back an NAACP effort in Cleveland seeking release of parts of transcripts from the grand jury that declined to charge police involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. SENT: 310 words.

OHIO PENSIONS-HEDGE FUNDS

TOLEDO — The board of Ohio’s largest public pension fund has voted to remain invested in hedge funds, despite higher fees and poorer recent returns than some other types of investments. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF:

__ SHOOTING-OHIO SCHOOL: Authorities say a second student was wounded in the West Liberty school shooting that left another student critically injured.

__ POLICE-GUNFIRE EXCHANGE: Columbus police are seeking a suspect they say got away after shooting at officers early Sunday.

__ FLAG BURNER-CHARGE DROPPED: The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

__ TEACHER FIRED-FACEBOOK: An Ohio school district has reached a settlement after a substitute teacher said he was fired after making a political statement on Facebook.

__ MOTORCYCLE EDUCATION: Online registration is beginning for Ohio’s motorcycle rider education programs.

__ TAX QUIZ-OHIO: The Ohio Department of Taxation will continue to use an identity-confirmation quiz introduced in 2015 during the new income-tax filing season opening Monday.

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.