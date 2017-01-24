BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

TOP STORIES:

CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING-RETRIAL

CINCINNATI — The judge who has taken over the case of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop emphasizes that she is focused on keeping his murder retrial in Cincinnati. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SHOOTING-OHIO SCHOOL

URBANA — A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center for now. SENT: 260 words, photos.

XGR–LEGISLATIVE LEADERS-FUNDRAISERS

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s top legislative leaders are preparing to host lobbyists and other contributors at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin, according to invitations to the events obtained by The Associated Press. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 325 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FIREFIGHTER DIES-COURT: The nephew of the homeowner charged earlier in an Ohio firefighter’s death in a house fire alleged to be arson has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

— CRASH-BUGGIES: State troopers say eight people, including three children, were hurt when an SUV crashed into two Amish buggies in northeast Ohio.

— RACIST GRAFFITI-CINCINNATI SCHOOL: Police are trying to determine who spray-painted swastikas, racial and homophobic slurs, and President Donald Trump’s last name on sidewalks and signs at a Cincinnati school whose students are mostly minorities.

— GIRL IN BASEMENT: A father and son in Ohio who are accused of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative in their basement are serving as their own attorneys as their trial begins.

— OHIO UNIVERSITY-TUITION: Ohio University is hiking tuition, housing and meals for new students entering this fall.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Ohio has some of the country’s lowest gas prices as the workweek begins.

— FREEDOM CENTER-HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Activists dedicated to helping end human trafficking globally will talk about their efforts at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

