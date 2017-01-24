Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Jan. 23.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 23 9:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board meeting – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board meeting * AG DeWine created the advisory board as part of his CyberOhio initiative, which aims to foster the best legal, technical, and collaborative cybersecurity environment to help Ohio businesses thrive

Location: Rev1 Ventures, 1275 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Kate Hanson Office of the Ohio Attorney General 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Monday, Jan. 23 12:30 PM Ohio Department of Education STEM Committee meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Holly Lavender Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 387 0539

——————–

Monday, Jan. 23 2:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine speaks at Human Trafficking Commission Meeting – Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Commission Meeting, with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who provides an update on efforts by the AG’s Office to combat human trafficking and assist victims

Location: Ohio AG Offices, 150 E. Gay St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting, with agenda including reviewing and making recommendations to the Governor for the appointment of members to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jan. 24 5:30 PM Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally hosted by the Dayton Right to Life, 40 Days for Life Dayton Chapter, State Senator Peggy Lehner and State Rep. Niraj Antani

Location: Outside Women’s Medical Center, 1401 East Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 24 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Roberta Jennings / Stacie R. Haas Fifth Third Bancorp Press 1 513 579 4153

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings – Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings, for the financial services company

Location: TBD http://www.53.com https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Larry Magnesen Fifth Third Bancorp media 1 513 534 8055

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 25 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 25 American Financial Group: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 25 December Results

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

_____

