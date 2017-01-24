Police: Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run of officer found

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say the car that struck and killed an officer on an interstate has been found west of the city and a man is being questioned by authorities.

Police say the vehicle has been found in Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland. Police had been searching for the older-model Toyota Camry and the driver suspected of fleeing after striking 39-year-old Patrolman David Fahey on Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90.

Fahey was struck while setting up flares to help close the interstate after a van crashed into the back of a Rocky River firetruck. The firetruck was on the interstate after responding to an earlier one-car crash. Rocky River police say the van’s driver was killed and a passenger hospitalized.

Fahey joined the Cleveland police department in July 2014.