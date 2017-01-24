Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Roberta Jennings / Stacie R. Haas Fifth Third Bancorp Press 1 513 579 4153

Tuesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247

Tuesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM YSU, Humtown, and America Makes cut ribbon on new 3D printer – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Humtown Products and America Makes representatives cut ribbon on a new, first-in-Ohio 3D printer that will further advance additive manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley

Location: Humtown Products, 120 Industry Street, Leetonia, OH web.ysu.edu https://twitter.com/youngstownstate

Contacts: Ronald Cole YSU Communications Director [email protected] 1 330 941 3285

Tuesday, Jan. 24 11:00 AM Members of MoveOn.org, People’s Action and Working Families Party hold rally – Members of MoveOn.org, People’s Action and Working Families Party hold rally to ‘Stop Trump’s #SwampCabinet’, as part of the growing #ResistTrumpTuesdays movement

Location: Portman’s Cleveland office, 1240 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.cuycpc.org/ https://twitter.com/CuyCPC #SwampCabinet

Contacts: Tristan Rader Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus 1 440 315 2852

Tuesday, Jan. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich honosr Ohio schools ‘leading the way in education innovation’

Location: Cabinet Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

* Please plan to arrive by 12:45 p.m. to check-in * Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on January 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting, with agenda including reviewing and making recommendations to the Governor for the appointment of members to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247

Tuesday, Jan. 24 3:30 PM City of Toledo designated as a Citizen Engaged Community at media event – City of Toledo designated as a Citizen Engaged Community at a media event. The Public Technology Institute designated the city for its use of technology to improve citizen participation and government performance reporting

Location: 22nd Floor Conference Room, One Government Center, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895

Tuesday, Jan. 24 5:30 PM Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally hosted by the Dayton Right to Life, 40 Days for Life Dayton Chapter, State Senator Peggy Lehner and State Rep. Niraj Antani

Location: Outside Women’s Medical Center, 1401 East Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729

Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings – Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings, for the financial services company

Location: TBD http://www.53.com https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Larry Magnesen Fifth Third Bancorp media 1 513 534 8055

Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:45 AM OSU Sports Medicine hosts inaugural ACL meeting and practicum – Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center hosts inaugural meeting and practicum focusing on the treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries

Location: Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus http://medicalcenter.osu.edu/

Contacts: Alexis Shaw Wexner Medical Center Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 293 3737

Wednesday, Jan. 25 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM Ohio Auditor of State Yost releases new tool to help local governments avoid fiscal stress – Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost holds press conference to announce a new tool designed to help all of Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make informed budgetary decisions to avoid potential future fiscal stress

Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor

Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111

Wednesday, Jan. 25 12:00 PM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor attends portrait unveiling of former Ohio Senate President Faber – Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, Lt. Governor Mary Taylor, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Jim Zehringer, former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber, and former state Rep. Jim Buchy attend unveiling of the official portrait of former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber

Location: Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiosenate.gov

Contacts: John Fortney Senate Majority Communications [email protected] 1 614 995 1280

Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland host community prayer and healing service – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Committee on Race and Office of Ministry to African-American Catholics host prayer service, with the theme ‘In Christ there is no East or West’

Location: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Vanessa Griffin Campbell Catholic Diocese of Cleveland [email protected] 1 216 696 6525 x3020

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Jan. 25 American Financial Group: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713

Wednesday, Jan. 25 December Results

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board meeting

Location: Civil Service Board office, 371. W Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300

Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840

Thursday, Jan. 26 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Thursday, Jan. 26 Cloud Nothings begin North American tour – Cloud Nothings begin North American tour * The band’s latest album ‘Life Without Sound’ is released tomorrow

Location: The Beachland Ballroom, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/cloudnothings

Contacts: Nick Dierl Liberal Arts [email protected]

Thursday, Jan. 26 American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840

Thursday, Jan. 26 Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

