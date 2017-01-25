New tool to help Ohio cities, counties assess fiscal stress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A tool designed to help Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions is ready to go live.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost plans an event Wednesday to roll out a database of financial health indicators developed by his office and to report on the effort’s initial findings.

The indicators aim to help cities or counties identify potential problem areas and to measure their fiscal stress level. The database will be searchable and public.

Among the state auditor’s roles is identifying local governments and school districts to be placed in fiscal caution, fiscal watch or fiscal emergency status. Yost has supplemented the role with efforts to help local governments and communities share money-saving ideas and resources.

___

Ohio Auditor: http://www.ohioauditor.gov/