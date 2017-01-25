State auditor announces 2018 run for Ohio attorney general

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s state auditor has announced that he’s running for attorney general next year.

Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday against a backdrop of several statewide office holders expected to jockey for new positions.

Yost was a former two-term prosecutor in Delaware County. Fighting human trafficking and the state’s addictions epidemic and supporting law enforcement officers are his top priorities.

Yost is in his second four-year term as auditor. A Democrat has yet to announce for the seat.

Mike DeWine, the current Attorney General, is expected to run for governor, as is current Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. All are Republicans.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee), of Boardman, is among several Democrats considering a gubernatorial run.