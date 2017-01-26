Upper Sandusky basketball teams are on a roll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It’s good times for the for the basketball programs at Upper Sandusky as the boys and girls teams are a combined 29-0 and highly ranked in the latest Associated Press polls.

In fact, the boys are No. 1 in Division II after the Rams (14-0) defeated Carey 85-56 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the girls improved to 15-0 with a 69-41 over Ridgedale on Saturday and are 10th in Division II. The girls’ win gave Rams coach Brent Fahle his 100th career victory in his eighth season.

Elsewhere in the state:

NET RESULTS

Norm Persin won his 700th game when the Oak Hill Oaks beat McDermott Northwest 74-28 on Friday. Persin is now 700-198 for his career, which also includes coaching Chesapeake. His 2009 Oak Hill team beat Kalida 48-43 in double overtime to win the Division IV state championship, and he was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches’ Hall of Fame last April 23. Persin has also been named the National Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. . Arlington’s Whitney Dodds scored 14 points in a 98-35 win over Upper Scioto Valley and became the Red Devils’ second player to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone this season. Senior center Sierra Nichols scored her 1,000th point in December for Arlington (13-2), ranked No. 7 among Division IV schools.

With a 22-point effort Saturday in a win over Columbus Academy, Worthington Christian senior Bridgette Rettstatt surpassed Karah Walton’s career school scoring record. Rettstatt now stands at 1,513 points. . Derek Jay passed two members of the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame to become St. Marys Memorial’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday during a 55-50 win against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley. Jay first passed Damon Goodwin, a member of the Flyers’ Elite Eight team in 1985 and the current men’s basketball coach at Capital University, for second place and then scored a bucket to reach 21 points to pass Mark Ashman for first place. Jay now has 1,195 career points.

NOTABLES

Mineral Ridge beat North Jackson Jackson-Milton 91-78 on Friday with the help of 16 3-pointers. Jackson-Milton led 42-31 at halftime, but Mineral Ridge outscored the Blue Jays 60-36 in the final 16 minutes. Daniel Breedlove, who had eight 3-pointers, had 26 points for the Rams, while Christian DiRando led Mineral Ridge with 31. . Jackson-Milton senior Noah Laster had a career-high 35 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to East Palestine. Laster averages 20 points and 16 rebounds and had 22 points and 22 rebounds in Friday’s loss to Mineral Ridge. . Bluffton’s Alivia Koenig is just a sophomore but she has already amassed 100 3-pointers in her prep career. Koenig knocked down four treys and scored 25 points in Saturday’s 57-34 win over Pandora-Gilboa. Karli Bonar, now a junior guard for the University of Findlay, owns the state record with 350 3-pointers. . Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman had 28 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a 75-46 win over Miller City. . Beloit West Branch (13-2) has won 11 games in a row, including handing defending D-IV state champion Waterford its only loss this season, 38-35, at the Classic in the Country in Berlin, Ohio.

HANG TOUGH

Ottoville’s girls team has three losses — to No. 1-ranked (Division II) Ottawa-Glandorf; No. 9-ranked Columbus Grove (Division III) and a 10-win but unranked Division II Lima Bath. But the Big Green have taken down some elite teams as wells, beating No. 7-ranked Arlington (D-IV), No. 8-ranked Haviland Wayne Trace (D-IV) and on Saturday, knocking off then top-ranked in Division IV Minster, 49-46. Ottoville, ranked No. 6 in Division IV, is 12-3. . Minster, coming off the loss to Ottoville, continues a tough stretch. Minster faces Versailles (15-2), No. 3 in Division III, on Thursday with sole possession of first place in the Midwest Athletic Conference on the line and then hosts Russia (13-3), tenth in Division IV, on Saturday.