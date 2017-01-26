Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 26.

Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews

Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840

Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board meeting

Location: Civil Service Board office, 371. W Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300

Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Board of Directors committee meetings – Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) Board of Directors committee meetings, including Investment Committee (9:00 AM EST); Governance Committee (11:30 AM EST); Audit Committee (1:00 PM EST); Medical Services and Safety Committee (2:00 PM EST); and Actuarial Committee (3:00 PM EST)

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 466 2956

Thursday, Jan. 26 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Thursday, Jan. 26 11:00 AM CAIR Cincinnati hold press conference responding to executive order’s banning immigrants – Council on American-Islamic Relations – Cincinnati chapter and other local community based organizations representing immigrant and justice issues hold a press conference of community leaders to respond to the recent presidential orders banning immigrants

Location: CAIR Cincinnati office, 7357 E. Kemper Rd., Suite C, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati https://www.cairohio.com/

Contacts: Karen Dabdoub CAIR Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 281 8200

Thursday, Jan. 26 12:00 PM Cleveland Division of Fire training demonstration of the Division’s newest Fire Engine Pumper

Location: Fire Station 6,17210 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 216 664 2223

Thursday, Jan. 26 2:00 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich announces new state investments in Ohio’s transportation technology research – Ohio Gov. John Kasich joins Ohio State University President Michael Drake, Ohio State University Board of Trustees Chair Alex Shumate, Transportation Research Center President and CEO Mark-Tami Hotta, JobsOhio President and CIO John Minor, and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jerry Wray to announce new state investments in Ohio’s transportation technology research

Location: Center for Automotive Research, 930 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on January 26

Thursday, Jan. 26 2:00 PM CAIR Columbus hold news conference on President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ – Council on American-Islamic Relations Columbus chapter holds news conference with other non-profit, refugee rights groups, civic and faith leaders to offer reactions to recent and upcoming executive orders signed by President Donald Trump * These orders are expected to restrict immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries, temporarily ban most refugees from entry to the United States, and halt the Syrian refugee program indefinitely

Location: 4242 Tuller Road, Suite B2, Dublin, OH Dublin https://www.cairohio.com/

Contacts: Ibrahim Hooper CAIR communications director [email protected] 1 202 744 7726 Jennifer Nimer CAIR- Columbus [email protected] 1 614 946 9675

Thursday, Jan. 26 – Friday, Jan. 27 Ohio Educator Standards Board meeting

Location: Quest Business Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 728 5959

Thursday, Jan. 26 Cloud Nothings begin North American tour – Cloud Nothings begin North American tour * The band’s latest album ‘Life Without Sound’ is released tomorrow

Location: The Beachland Ballroom, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/cloudnothings

Contacts: Nick Dierl Liberal Arts [email protected]

Friday, Jan. 27 8:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) Board of Directors meeting

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 466 2956

Friday, Jan. 27 9:00 AM Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622

Friday, Jan. 27 3:05 PM Otterbein University hosts pianist and composer Joel Hoffman – Otterbein University Department of Music host guest composer and pianist, Joel Hoffman, for a lecture and a recital. The lecture is titled ‘Some thoughts on the art of composing’ (3:05 PM EST), with the recital after (8:00 PM EST)

Location: Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Jan. 28 Ohio Farmers Union 83rd Annual Convention

Location: Columbus Airport Marriott, 1375 N Cassady Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohfarmersunion.org/

Contacts: Ron Sylvester Ron Sylvester Communications [email protected] 1 614 314 9218

Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29 Progressive International Motorcycle Show

Location: International Exposition Center, 1 I-X Center Dr, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.motorcycleshows.com https://twitter.com/MotorcycleShows

Contacts: Jannelle Grigsby UBM Advanstar media [email protected] 1 310 857 9020

Saturday, Jan. 28 1:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds January Community Hours event

Location: Tim Hortons, 60 N. Wilson Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

