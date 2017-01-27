Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Jan. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jan. 27 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown highlights blueprint to rebuild infrastructure and create jobs – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown highlights the proposed Youngstown Smar2t Corridor project and outlines ‘a framework to rebuild and repair the nation’s infrastructure while creating millions of construction jobs’ via press conference with Youngstown, OH, Mayor John McNally, Mercy Hospital’s Don Koenig, Youngstown State University’s Mike Hripko, and Eastgate Regional Council of Governments’ Jim Kinnick

Location: Youngstown State University, 229 E Front St, Youngstown, OH Youngstown brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

——————–

Friday, Jan. 27 8:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) Board of Directors meeting

Location: William Green Bldg, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 466 2956

——————–

Friday, Jan. 27 9:00 AM Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622

——————–

Friday, Jan. 27 3:05 PM Otterbein University hosts pianist and composer Joel Hoffman – Otterbein University Department of Music host guest composer and pianist, Joel Hoffman, for a lecture and a recital. The lecture is titled ‘Some thoughts on the art of composing’ (3:05 PM EST), with the recital after (8:00 PM EST)

Location: Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

——————–

Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Jan. 28 Ohio Farmers Union 83rd Annual Convention

Location: Columbus Airport Marriott, 1375 N Cassady Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohfarmersunion.org/

Contacts: Ron Sylvester Ron Sylvester Communications [email protected] 1 614 314 9218

——————–

Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29 Progressive International Motorcycle Show

Location: International Exposition Center, 1 I-X Center Dr, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.motorcycleshows.com https://twitter.com/MotorcycleShows

Contacts: Jannelle Grigsby UBM Advanstar media [email protected] 1 310 857 9020

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 28 1:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds January Community Hours event

Location: Tim Hortons, 60 N. Wilson Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 29 – Monday, Jan. 30 NAPICS North America Pizza and Ice Cream Show

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.napics.com/ https://twitter.com/NAPICS

Contacts: Debra Seiple NAPICS Trade Show Manager [email protected] 1 877 265 7469

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio