Man, son guilty of shackling, raping girl who escaped house

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A jury in Ohio has convicted a father and son of repeatedly shackling a teen in their basement and raping her and another girl who lived with them.

Jurors on Friday convicted Timothy Ciboro (SIH’-bohr-oh) and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times before she hid a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape the home in Toledo last May.

She says she was forced to stay in the basement for different lengths of time as punishment or when the men left the house. She says she was allowed out to shower or use the restroom.

A 9-year-old girl told jurors she too was sexually abused.