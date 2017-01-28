Cartoon exhibit explores commentary on capital punishment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An exhibit at Ohio State University’s Cartoon Library and Museum combines political cartoons about capital punishment with art created by death row inmates.

“Windows On Death Row” was organized by a TV journalist and documentary maker and her political cartoonist husband. It offers a look at artistic commentary about capital punishment over the past 50 years.

International New York Times Patrick Chappatte (sha-PAHT) said the decision to create the exhibit came in 2014 after new debate over capital punishment arose following troublesome executions in Arizona and Ohio.

The exhibit also features several drawings and paintings by death row inmates in Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, some still behind bars, some who have since been executed.