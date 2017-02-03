BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

UPCOMING THURSDAY:

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

COLUMBUS — A condemned Ohio killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days is asking the state parole board to spare his life. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1 a.m., then 130-word update from clemency hearing scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by 350 words by 11 a.m. AP Photo planned.

TOP STORIES:

AP LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the state must change its rust belt image and embrace new technologies on all fronts. Kasich tells an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press that while manufacturing will always be important in Ohio, the state must move away from the idea of building another factory that produces things people don’t need anymore. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SMALLBIZ-SMALL TALK-ENTREPRENEURS-HEALTH CARE

NEW YORK — Stay in business for yourself or go back to working for someone else? That’s the choice some small business owners and freelancers are worried they may have to make, depending on what changes Congress makes in the health care law. By Joyce M. Rosenberg. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

NESTLE USA-HEADQUARTERS

ARLINGTON, Va. — Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia, relocating to a part of the country where the company says it has more customers. About 750 jobs are moving to Virginia and the others will head to the company’s divisions in Ohio and Missouri. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF:

— GAS DRILLING-FOREST: A federal agency says it will make more land available at auction for oil-and-gas drilling leases next month in southeast Ohio’s Wayne National Forest.

— BODY FOUND-VACANT HOME: A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in an abandoned house as the 14-year-old Cleveland girl who went missing last week.

— POLICE SHOOTING-DOMESTIC CALL: A prosecutor says the fatal police shooting of a man who authorities say raised a gun at two officers when they responded to a domestic violence call in suburban Cincinnati was justified.

— CLEVELAND MAYOR-ELECTION BID: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he plans to seek a fourth term that would make him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

— POLICE RELATIONS-OHIO: The state says law enforcement agencies representing about three of every 10 Ohio officers have been fully certified on new statewide standards governing the use of deadly force and other policies ahead of a March deadline.

— VIOLENCE VICTIMS-RECOVERY NETWORK: Ohio’s attorney general is providing $2.6 million in grants to create a network of five trauma recovery centers to provide support services for hospitalized victims of violent crime.

— PUBLIC PROJECTS-HIRING-CLEVELAND: A judge has blocked an Ohio law that would have barred local hiring regulations for public projects, such as Cleveland’s requirement that city residents get to work on certain projects.

— POLICE OFFICER-STOLEN PILLS: A man who admitted stealing prescription pills from a home while working as a police detective in suburban Dayton has given up his Ohio peace officer certification but won’t have to spend time in prison.

— PHONE CALLES SCAM-CHARGES: Authorities say a ring of thieves scammed thousands of dollars from central Ohio businesses by masquerading as company employees.

— PILL MILL-CHARGES: Ohio University trustees say they’re shocked and disappointed at news that a doctor and former university trustee pleaded guilty to charges of running a pill mill and evading $3.5 million in taxes.

— DIX COMMUNICATIONS-SALE: The Dix Communications newspaper chain, with operations in northeastern and east-central Ohio, has been sold to GateHouse Media for $21.2 million.

— COAL-HEALTH CARE: A health professor and researcher at Marshall University has received a $1.3 million federal grant to continue health care work in areas affected by coal in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

— AQUARIUM-PUBLIC SCHOOL: Cincinnati public schools will add mobile aquarium visits to their classes as part of a new project.

— FRONTIER FLIGHTS: Frontier Airlines will soon be adding three new nonstop flights to the Cincinnati region’s airport.

— ABERCROMBIE & FITCH-CEO: Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch says it has promoted its president and chief merchandising officer to CEO. By Anne D’Innocenzio.

