Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winter

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, Ohio has Buckeye Chuck, and both groundhogs this year predict six more weeks of winter.

Officials in Marion say Buckeye Chuck reportedly saw his shadow Thursday morning in the central Ohio city. Legend holds that winter will last another six weeks if the furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2. If he doesn’t see his shadow, then spring will come early.

This is the second consecutive year that the state’s official groundhog has seen his shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil also called for six more weeks of cold weather on Thursday.

Buckeye Chuck was designated the state’s official groundhog in 1979 by the Ohio General Assembly. His Facebook page says his predictions have been 75 percent accurate over the course of his career.