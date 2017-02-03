Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 02.

Thursday, Feb. 02 7:15 AM President Trump attends National Prayer Breakfast – National Prayer Breakfast, with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, Rob Portman, and James Lankford, and Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty among attendees

Location: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC http://thefellowshipfoundation.org/

Contacts: TBD

Thursday, Feb. 02 7:30 AM January Sales conference call / Webcast [pre-recorded]

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

Thursday, Feb. 02 8:00 AM Owens-Illinois: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations jason.bissell@o-i.com 1 567 336 2701

Thursday, Feb. 02 8:30 AM Ohio state Rep. Teresa Fedor hosts annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day – Ohio state Rep. Teresa Fedor hosts the eighth annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day, to bring together law enforcement officials, advocates, experts and survivors for interactive educational workshops and informational and inspirational presentations regarding ways to raise awareness and fight back against human trafficking in Ohio. This year’s special guest is author, artist and professor Dr. Elaine Richardson

Location: Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jen Stack Legislative Aide 1 614 644 6017

Thursday, Feb. 02 10:00 AM University of Akron plays ‘lost’ songs of concentration camp survivors

Location: Center for the History of Psychology, 73 S. College Street, Akron, OH Akron http://www.uakron.edu/ https://twitter.com/uakron

Contacts: Dan Minnich University of Akron dminnich@uakron.edu 1 330 972 6476 Lisa Craig Media Relations 1 330 972 7429

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson swears-in Director of Community Development – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson participates in swearing-in ceremony for the Director of Community Development

Location: Mayor’s Red Room, 601 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office dwilliams4@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 2223

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:00 AM Parker Hannifin: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:30 AM American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

Thursday, Feb. 02 1:00 PM TourismOhio Advisory Board meeting

Location: the Cardinal Room, 800 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

Thursday, Feb. 02 5:00 PM Mettler-Toledo International: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR

Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations mary.finnegan@mt.com 1 614 438 4748

Thursday, Feb. 02 6:00 PM Community meeting on next CPS superintendent – Ray and Associates, on behalf of the Cincinnati Board of Education, hold community meeting to discuss the next Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent

Location: Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency, 1740 Langdon Farm Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cps-k12.org/

Contacts: Janet Walsh CPS Public Affairs walshja@cps-k12.org 1 513 363 0023

Thursday, Feb. 02 January Sales

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

Thursday, Feb. 02 Mettler-Toledo International: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=116541&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/MettlerToledoPR

Contacts: Mary T Finnegan Mettler-Toledo International Investor Relations mary.finnegan@mt.com 1 614 438 4748

Thursday, Feb. 02 Parker Hannifin: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

Thursday, Feb. 02 – Sunday, Feb. 05 Cincinnati-Dayton RV Super Show

Location: Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia, OH Dayton http://www.gsevents.com/ https://twitter.com/GSMediaEvents

Contacts: Good Sam Events 1 888 452 5742

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Feb. 03 12:00 PM VA Four Chaplains Ceremony – National Department of Veterans Affairs Four Chaplains Ceremony, hosted by the Dayton VA Medical Center, honoring the actions of four chaplains after their ship, the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester, was hit by a German U-boat tornado. Event features guest speaker VA Chief of Chaplains Michael McCoy

Location: Dayton VAMC Protestant Chapel, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats VA ted.froats@va.gov 1 937 267 3919

Friday, Feb. 03 FirstEnergy Corp: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Friday, Feb. 03 Health Care REIT, Inc: Q4 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations sestes@hcreit.com 1 419 247 2800

Friday, Feb. 03 – Sunday, Feb. 12 The Great Big Home + Garden Show

Location: IX Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://greatbighomeandgarden.com https://twitter.com/GreatBigShow

Contacts: Marketplace Events inquiry@marketplaceevents.com 1 888 248 9751

Saturday, Feb. 04 8:45 AM Ronald McDonald House Cleveland hosts 15th Annual Tackle the Tower stair climb

Location: the Galleria & Tower at Erieview, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.rmhcleveland.org/ https://twitter.com/ClevelandRMH

Contacts: Missy S. Toms Ronald McDonald House Cleveland mtoms@rmhcleveland.org 1 216 229 5757 x1105

Saturday, Feb. 04 9:30 AM Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable on repealing ACA – Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition host roundtable discussion on the impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act without concurrent replacement

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 5300 Cornell Rd, Blue Ash, OH http://mhaadvocacy.org/joomla/

Contacts: Danielle Parillo Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition dparillo@mhaadvocacy.org 1 513 751 7747 x1015

