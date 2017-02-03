Smith new president of Columbia International University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The president of a Christian school in Ohio has been named as the new president of Columbia International University.

The school’s board of trustees on Thursday chose Mark Smith as president of the interdenominational Christian school in Columbia.

Smith has been president of Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio, for 11 years. The school has about 4,600 students.

Smith will take over July 1 from Bill Jones, who has led Columbia International University since 2007. Jones is becoming chancellor of the school.

Columbia International University has about 1,100 students.