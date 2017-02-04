Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled politically

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up, much like the Donald Trump campaign did in the swing state.

His early actions and positions have spurred demonstrations and hot debate across the state. It started with women’s issues rallies and marches that drew big crowds and has continued in recent days with protests against his immigration policy. One demonstration resulted in some 70 arrests Wednesday evening at Ohio University.

Local leaders in cities across the state are debating his policies, with heated divisions emerging in Cincinnati over his opposition to sanctuary cities.

The Ohio Democratic Party chairman hopes the outpouring of activism will get channeled into political action in state in which Republicans have had momentum. Trump supporters say he’s only adding to his support.