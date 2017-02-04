Pedestrian killed in hit-skip accident near Cleveland

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on a heavily traveled stretch of roadway near Cleveland.

The Euclid Police Department says the accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 19000 block of Euclid Avenue.

A blue Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle with dark tinted windows struck a person in the roadway, possibly crossing the street. The driver did not stop and continued westbound toward Cleveland.

Authorities have not identified the victim, who died at the scene. He was a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.