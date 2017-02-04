Ohio museum’s Lego exhibit features staff-built displays

CLEVELAND (AP) — A significant portion of the new Legos exhibit at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Center was designed and built by museum staff.

The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2kcQbA6) the “Build It!” exhibit that opened Saturday features components on loan from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and six hands-on, interactive exhibits made locally.

The Indianapolis displays mostly feature medieval castles built from the colorful, versatile block toys.

Locally produced elements include race tracks with a Lego car-building station; brick puzzle mazes made by local expert builder Arthur Gugick (GOO’-jik); and four stop-motion animation stations for making Lego movies.

Visitors also get a chance to create brick mosaic artwork, to explore brick sculpting and to blind-build a specific mini-kit using only their sense of touch.

The exhibit includes three phases running through Sept. 4.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com