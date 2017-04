COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say a man has died after a police shooting outside a hospital emergency room.

Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened by St. Ann’s emergency room on the north side of the city after someone was transported to the hospital.

Police say officers are all right. The suspect died just before 2 p.m.

The Mount Carmel Health system said in a tweet that no employees or patients were involved. The hospital said everything is being done to assist police.