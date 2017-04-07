Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 06.

Thursday, Apr. 06 7:30 AM March Sales conference call / Webcast [pre-recorded]

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704

Thursday, Apr. 06 8:00 AM POLITICO Playbook interview with members of the House Freedom Caucus – POLITICO Playbook Co-Authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman host House Freedom Caucus members for a live Playbook interview, discussing the Administration’s repeal / replace efforts, the upcoming effort on tax reform, and the group’s relationship with the president and Congressional leaders. Speakers include Republican Reps. Justin Amash, Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows

Location: The W Hotel, 5151 15th St NW, Washington, DC www.politico.com https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents

Contacts: Kate Pudwill POLITICO Events [email protected] 1 701 220 0040

Thursday, Apr. 06 8:00 AM University of Cincinnati Social Media Summit – University of Cincinnati Social Media Summit, a day of programming aimed at connecting students, faculty, staff, professionals and the Greater Cincinnati community

Location: Tangerman University Center, 2766 UC MainStreet, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.uc.edu https://twitter.com/uofcincy #UCSMW

Contacts: Jac Kern University of Cincinnati [email protected] 1 513 556 1823

Thursday, Apr. 06 8:30 AM Dayton National Cemetery holds WWI wreath laying commemoration ceremony – Dayton National Cemetery holds World War I wreath laying commemoration ceremony, honoring the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWI

Location: Soldiers Monument, 4400 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Douglas Ledbetter Dayton National Cemetery 1 937 268 2221

Thursday, Apr. 06 9:00 AM Ohio Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Morgan County – Ohio Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Morgan County, part of the Court’s twice-a-year Off-Site Court program * The cases include: Johnson v. Montgomery (Case No. 2016-0790), State v. Banks-Harvey (Case No. 2016-0930), and Stewart v. Vivian (Case No. 2016-1013)

Location: Morgan High School, 800 Raider Dr, McConnelsville, OH www.supremecourt.ohio.gov

Contacts: Ohio Supreme Court Clerk 1 614 387 9530

Thursday, Apr. 06 10:00 AM RPM International Inc: Q3 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

Thursday, Apr. 06 11:00 AM Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters holds press conference on the Cameo nightclub shooting

Location: Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, 230 E Ninth St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hcpros.org

Contacts: Julie Wilson Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney press 1 513 946 3213

Thursday, Apr. 06 12:00 PM Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s staff hold a Grant Funding Workshop to help fight the opioid epidemic

Location: Delaware County Commissioner’s Office, 2079 US Hwy 23 N, Delaware, OH Delaware www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 419 494 9528

Thursday, Apr. 06 2:00 PM Tax March media call on bills requiring presidential candidates to disclose tax returns – Tax March press call with state lawmakers ‘leading the fight’ to require all future presidential candidate to disclose their tax returns. New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, California State Sen. Mike McGuire, New Jersey Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, Arizona State Sen. Juan Mendez, and Ohio State Rep. Kathleen Clyde discuss their bill requiring candidates to release their returns to get on the ballot.

Location: TBD taxmarch.org

Contacts: Tax March press [email protected]

Thursday, Apr. 06 2:00 PM Southwest Ohio Faith and Health Forum – Southwest Ohio Faith and Health Forum, hosted by UHCAN Ohio, titled ‘A Call for Political Courage, Vision, Leadership, and Faith’, bringing together Southwest Ohio faith and community leaders to ‘send a message to elected officials to protect and improve everyone’s health care and access to the Medicaid Expansion’. Speakers include Reverend Damon Lynch Jr (New Jerusalem Baptist Church), Imam Ismaeel Chartier (Clifton Mosque Islamic Association of Cincinnati), Right Reverend Thomas Breidenthal (Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio), Rabbi Sissy Coran (Rockwell Temple of Greater Cincinnati), and Reverend Elmer Martin (Greater Allen AME Church)

Location: Allen Temple AME Church, 7080 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://uhcanohio.org/ https://twitter.com/uhcanohio

Contacts: Kelsey Raines UHCAN Ohio [email protected] 1 614 456 0060 x228

Thursday, Apr. 06 3:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine keynotes Ohio Youth Leadership’s ‘Youth in Government’ conference – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine delivers keynote remarks at the opening session of Ohio Youth Leadership’s 66th ‘Youth in Government’ conference

Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

Thursday, Apr. 06 5:00 PM MSNBC correspondent kicks off Implicit Bias Speaker Series at UT – MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber delivers talk on ‘Bias in a Post-Truth Era’, kicking off the Implicit Bias Speaker Series hosted by the University of Toledo Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Location: Doermann Theater, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Office of Diversity and Inclusion 1 419 530 2260

Thursday, Apr. 06 5:00 PM Miami University Havighurst Center Lecture – Miami University Havighurst Center Lecture, ‘The Past, Present and Future of U.S./Russia Relations: A Conversation with Two Ambassadors’, with former U.S. Ambassadors to Russia Jack Matlock and John Beyrle discussing current U.S.-Russia relations

Location: Wilks Theater, Armstrong Student Center, 550 E Spring St, Oxford, OH https://www.miamioh.edu/ https://twitter.com/CASMiamiOH

Contacts: Claire Wagner Miami University News and Communications 1 513 529 7592

Thursday, Apr. 06 6:00 PM Columbus State Community College Retail Rapid Response Team holds presentation – Columbus State Community College Retail Rapid Response Team holds presentation to provide information on $500 scholarships for eligible workers

Location: Reynoldsburg Regional Learning Center, 6699 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.cscc.edu https://twitter.com/cscc_edu

Contacts: David Wayne CSCC Media Relations Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 287 2161

Thursday, Apr. 06 RPM International Inc: Q3 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

Thursday, Apr. 06 March Sales

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704

Friday, Apr. 07 8:30 AM CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference at University of Dayton – University of Dayton hosts 32nd annual CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference, entitled ‘Building One Community Through Education, Leadership and Partnership’

Location: University of Dayton River Campus, 1700 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256

Friday, Apr. 07 9:00 AM Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley – Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley * Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended Hartley following ‘an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior’ on 28 Mar

Location: Office of the Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729

Due to limited space, credentialed media planning to attend the hearing must R.S.V.P. to Joshua Eck by Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 5:00pm

Friday, Apr. 07 1:30 PM Ohio Casino Control Commission releases the monthly casino revenue report for March 2017

Location: TBD http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529

Friday, Apr. 07 – Sunday, Apr. 09 5:30 PM Ohio State University hosts 2017 Midwest Slavic Conference

Location: OSU, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: OSU Media Relations [email protected] 1 740 389 6786

Friday, Apr. 07 Annual STEM Conference – Annual STEM Conference. Includes Science Fair

Location: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 44114, 300 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.stemcon.net/ https://twitter.com/stemconference

Contacts: Concept Schools [email protected] 1 847 824 3380 x 241

Friday, Apr. 07 – Saturday, Apr. 08 Teamsters Local 436 hosts Pipeline Construction Driving Job Fair

Location: 6051 Carey Drive, Valley View, OH http://www.teamsters436.org/

Contacts: David White Teamsters Local 436 1 202 624 6911

Friday, Apr. 07 Court hearing for West Liberty school shooting suspect – Court hearing for Ely Serna, 13 charges, including two counts of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, for the 20 Jan shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School * Serna, who is 17 years old, allegedly took his own unassembled shotgun into the school in his backpack, put it together in a bathroom stall and then pulled on a homemade mask just as school started, and then started to shoot into the hallway and two classrooms * Prosecutors are seeking to try Serna as an adult * Before Judge Lori Reisinger

Location: Champaign County Juvenile Court, 200 N Main St, Urbana, OH Urbana

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Lori Reisinger 1 937 484 1027

Friday, Apr. 07 University of Akron hosts Black Male Symposium – University of Akron hosts Black Male Symposium, designed to equip high school and college students, educators, counselors, administrators and community leaders with tools they need to better serve Ohio’s African-American male students

Location: University of Akron, 302 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH Akron http://www.uakron.edu/ https://twitter.com/uakron

Contacts: Lisa Craig Media Relations 1 330 972 7429

