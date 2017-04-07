Police: Armed man killed after running at SWAT team in Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a SWAT team shot a man who charged at them with a gun after he barricaded himself for five hours in a home east of Cleveland.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the man wouldn’t negotiate with authorities during the standoff and then ignored orders to drop his gun when he ran out of the home toward the SWAT officers.

They say 38-year-old Benjamin Ailstock raised his gun just before he was shot early Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the standoff began Wednesday night during a domestic dispute between Ailstock and his wife.

Officers called to the house in Madison Township, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Cleveland, say Ailstock answered the door with a gun and then barricaded himself inside.