Ohio Daybook

Friday, Apr. 07 8:30 AM CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference at University of Dayton – University of Dayton hosts 32nd annual CityLinks Neighborhood Leadership Conference, entitled ‘Building One Community Through Education, Leadership and Partnership’

Location: University of Dayton River Campus, 1700 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256

Friday, Apr. 07 9:00 AM POSPONTED: Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley – POSPONTED: Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley * Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended Hartley following ‘an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior’ on 28 Mar * This hearing has been postponed until Monday, 10 Apr

Location: Office of the Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729

Due to limited space, credentialed media planning to attend the hearing must R.S.V.P. to Joshua Eck by Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 5:00pm

Friday, Apr. 07 1:30 PM Ohio Casino Control Commission releases the monthly casino revenue report for March 2017

Location: TBD http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529

Friday, Apr. 07 – Sunday, Apr. 09 5:30 PM Ohio State University hosts 2017 Midwest Slavic Conference

Location: OSU, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: OSU Media Relations [email protected] 1 740 389 6786

Friday, Apr. 07 Annual STEM Conference – Annual STEM Conference. Includes Science Fair

Location: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 44114, 300 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.stemcon.net/ https://twitter.com/stemconference

Contacts: Concept Schools [email protected] 1 847 824 3380 x 241

Friday, Apr. 07 – Saturday, Apr. 08 Teamsters Local 436 hosts Pipeline Construction Driving Job Fair

Location: 6051 Carey Drive, Valley View, OH http://www.teamsters436.org/

Contacts: David White Teamsters Local 436 1 202 624 6911

Friday, Apr. 07 Court hearing for West Liberty school shooting suspect – Court hearing for Ely Serna, 13 charges, including two counts of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, for the 20 Jan shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School * Serna, who is 17 years old, allegedly took his own unassembled shotgun into the school in his backpack, put it together in a bathroom stall and then pulled on a homemade mask just as school started, and then started to shoot into the hallway and two classrooms * Prosecutors are seeking to try Serna as an adult * Before Judge Lori Reisinger

Location: Champaign County Juvenile Court, 200 N Main St, Urbana, OH Urbana

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Lori Reisinger 1 937 484 1027

Friday, Apr. 07 University of Akron hosts Black Male Symposium – University of Akron hosts Black Male Symposium, designed to equip high school and college students, educators, counselors, administrators and community leaders with tools they need to better serve Ohio’s African-American male students

Location: University of Akron, 302 E Buchtel Ave, Akron, OH Akron http://www.uakron.edu/ https://twitter.com/uakron

Contacts: Lisa Craig Media Relations 1 330 972 7429

