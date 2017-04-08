AP- BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6:30 pm

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Dan Sewell in on the desk at 6 a.m. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

UPCOMING SATURDAY:

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

COLUMBUS — State regulators in Ohio are acknowledging that proposed licensing fees for medical marijuana businesses could initially exceed the state’s costs of operating the program. By Julie Carr Smyth. UPCOMING: 350 words, photo by noon.

___

TOP STORIES:

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Aspiring medical marijuana growers can begin applying for Ohio licenses in June, the Ohio Department of Commerce told a state advisory panel Friday. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 300 words, photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-POLICE OVERHAUL

BALTIMORE: A federal judge on Friday approved an agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore police force, sweeping aside objections from the Trump Justice Department. The Justice Department signaled earlier this week that it may retreat from the consent decrees that have been put in place in recent years in cities such as Cleveland; Ferguson, Missouri; Miami; and Newark, New Jersey. By Juliet Linderman. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL

NEW YORK— Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. By Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 190 words. 130 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated after start of ceremony.

IN BRIEF:

— ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND: The attorneys for an Ohio man charged with abducting and killing two women say he is dropping his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

— KASICH-SCHWARZENEGGER: Arnold Schwarzenegger says Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) should run again for the White House in 2020, effectively endorsing a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

— WOMAN’S SLAYING-TEEN CHARGED: A 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s girlfriend has been charged as a juvenile on aggravated murder and murder counts.

— INMATE DEATH-OHIO: Authorities say an inmate has died at a county jail in Ohio.

— TEEN SHOT: prosecutor says a man accused in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy has been indicted in Ohio on charges including murder and aggravated robbery.

— SHOOTING-OHIO SCHOOL: A competency hearing for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been pushed back to May. AP Photos.

— BODY-RECYCLING PLANT: Authorities say employees at an Akron recycling plant found a man’s body on the conveyor belt as they were sorting recycled items.

— XGR–OHIO BUDGET: State representatives are beginning the process of making adjustments to Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget bill, which cuts income taxes and freezes college tuitions with the help of tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco and gas drilling.

— NO-BID CONTRACTS-OHIO: Ohio’s auditor says his staff is taking another look at millions of dollars’ worth of information-technology contracts that were awarded by the state without a competitive bidding process.

— WOMAN FALLS FROM BALCONY: Cleveland police are reviewing whether a dispatcher properly handled communications to send an ambulance after a woman fell headfirst from a bar’s second-story balcony on St. Patrick’s Day and was critically hurt.

— RECYCLING BIN-BODY: A man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin partially submerged in a creek has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.

— SEVERE WEATHER-OHIO: The National Weather Service has confirmed that two weak tornadoes touched down near Springfield as severe storms rolled through the region earlier this week.

— BOXING CHAMP-FELONY CHARGE: Former boxing champion Kelly Pavlik has been ordered to participate in a drug court program after pleading guilty in Youngstown to a 2011 break-in his attorney says was a ghost hunt with friends at a purportedly haunted house.

— SOUTH TEXAS GANG: Officials say 25 people identified by investigators as gang members or associates have been indicted for their alleged roles in a South Texas drug and money laundering ring.

— PRATT LIBRARY DIRECTOR: The board of the Baltimore public library system has appointed a new president, filling the position vacated by the current Library of Congress head.

SPORTS:

HKN–PLAYOFFS-BUILDING THE BLUE JACKETS

COLUMBUS — Blue Jackets bosses thought they had assembled a playoff-caliber team last season. They continued to believe it even after the Blue Jackets started 0-8 and finished at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. They stuck to the blueprint for an eventual championship team in Columbus built through years of promising draft picks and strategic trades. Now, they’re headed for the playoffs. By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 850 words, photos.

HKN–PLAYOFFS-HEIGHTENED PROFILES

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From Chicago to Montreal, the original six teams still headline the NHL after all these years. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BKC–COLLEGE BASKETBALL AWARDS

LOS ANGELES — The John R. Wooden Awards for the men’s and women’s players of the year are among the honors to be handed out at the College Basketball Awards. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, developing from 8 p.m. event.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.