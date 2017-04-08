Judge: Cleveland can continue enforcing panhandling laws

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Cleveland can continue enforcing its panhandling laws while a civil rights group seeks to have them declared unconstitutional.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2oKrlef ) U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent on Friday denied a request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio to stop Cleveland from enforcing its panhandling laws while the group’s lawsuit is pending.

The ACLU argues the laws violate people’s rights to free speech. The group sought a temporary restraining order last month against the city after the lawsuit’s lead plaintiff, a disabled veteran named John Mancini, was stopped by police but wasn’t ticketed for panhandling has he had been previously.

Nugent’s ruling says the ACLU didn’t show how Mancini would be harmed by continued enforcement of the laws.