Wright State announces immediate budget cuts

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University’s interim leader has announced a list of immediate budget cuts.

Interim President Curtis McCray made the emergency announcement Friday. McCray listed 11 cuts that included stopping construction projects, overnight travel and paid personal memberships.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2oNMy70 ) reports that McCray said that those in charge of university budgets should be punished for spending more than budgeted.

University Financial Committee Chairman Doug Fecher says the southwest Ohio school has no choice but to make cuts. Jeff Ulliman, Vice President of Business and Finance, says employee furloughs could be used if absolutely necessary.

Officials say Wright State needs to cut $25 million from its next budget and add $5 million to university reserves.

Cheryl Schrader is scheduled to take over as president July 1.