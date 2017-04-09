Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 08.
Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hosts annual Job Fair
Location: Ohio State 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://stivers.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepSteveStivers
Contacts: Maria Dill Office of Rep. Steve Stivers 1 202 225 2015
Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Ohio state Rep. Dave Greenspan hosts ‘State and Local Government Issues’, with Rep. Marlene Anielski
Location: Cuyahoga County Public Library, 21255 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov
Contacts: Office of Rep. Dave Greenspan [email protected] 1 614 466 0961
Monday, Apr. 10 4:30 PM Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 West Market Street, Akron, OH http://www.goodyear.com/investor/index.html
Contacts: Mike McCormick Goodyear Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 796 9497
Monday, Apr. 10 – Wednesday, Apr. 12 AAAE/Great Lakes Chapter National Airport Economic Development Conference
Location: Crowne Plaza Columbus-Downtown, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.aaae.org/ https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers
Contacts: AAAE events [email protected] 1 703 824 0500
Monday, Apr. 10 Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley – Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley * Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended Hartley following ‘an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior’ on 28 Mar * This hearing has been postponed from 7 Apr
Location: Office of the Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729
Due to limited space, credentialed media planning to attend the hearing must R.S.V.P. to Joshua Eck by Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 5:00pm
