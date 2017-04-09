Ohio man convicted of setting fire to apartment building

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio jury has convicted a man with a history of arsons of setting fire to the Cleveland apartment building where he lived.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2obcnLi ) 55-year-old Marvin “Red” Fisher faces a possible sentence May 8 of more than 100 years in prison after Friday’s conviction on 11 counts of aggravated arson for a New Year’s Day blaze at an 18-unit building.

Cuyahoga (KEYE’-uh-hoh-guh) County assistant prosecutor Hannah Smith says Fisher uses “fire as his weapon to get back” at people. Authorities said in this case, he had recently been served with an eviction notice.

Fisher denied setting the fire. Firefighters evacuated much of the building and extinguished it.

Authorities said he was convicted in two earlier Cleveland fires and one in West Virginia.