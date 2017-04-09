BC- BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Dan Sewell in on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

COLUMBUS — State regulators in Ohio are acknowledging that proposed licensing fees for medical marijuana businesses could initially exceed the state’s costs of operating the program. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 350 words, Photo.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL

NEW YORK — Seattle rockers Pearl Jam, the late rapper Tupac Shakur and 1970s hitmaking band Journey were inducted into the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, part of the 2017 class with Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra and Yes inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which kicked off with a tribute to Chuck Berry. By Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 600 words. Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— PASTOR-SEX CHARGES: The FBI has arrested a northwest Ohio church’s pastor and another man on charges of sex trafficking of children.

__ PANHANDLING LAWSUIT-CLEVELAND: A federal judge has ruled that Cleveland can continue enforcing its panhandling laws while a civil rights group seeks to have them declared unconstitutional..

__ OHIO ZOO-GIRAFFE BORN: The Toledo zoo is welcoming a 130-pound (59-kilogram) bundle of joy that stands 5-feet, 7-inches (171 centimeters) tall.

__ FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-HOSPITAL: Police have released the identities of the Columbus officer who fired and of the slain man they say had pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance.

__ OHIO COLLEGE-CUTS: Wright State University’s interim leader has announced a list of immediate budget cuts.

__ LAKE ERIE-ALGAE: State officials have launched an environmental incentive to improve water quality for a portion of Lake Erie.

__ OHIO VA CENTERS-INCLUSION: Three Veterans Affairs medical centers in Ohio have earned the top rating from a national LGBTQ civil rights group.

_

SPORTS AND GENERAL:

BKC–CINCINNATI-HOOPS HOMES CINCINNATI — Critics are pointing to the differences between the facilities the University of Cincinnati basketball teams will play in next season. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 3 p.m.

SPORTS

BBN–REDS-CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS — Bronson Arroyo becomes the oldest Reds pitcher to start a game since 1945 in the second game of a three-game series in St. Louis. AP Photos. Game time: 2:15 p.m.

BBO–INDIANS-DIAMONDBACKS

PHOENIX — Trevor Bauer gets his first start of the season as the Indians play Arizona of the National League. AP Photos. Game time: 8:10 p.m.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.