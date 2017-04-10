Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 09.

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hosts annual Job Fair

Location: Ohio State 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://stivers.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepSteveStivers

Contacts: Maria Dill Office of Rep. Steve Stivers 1 202 225 2015

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Ohio state Rep. Dave Greenspan hosts ‘State and Local Government Issues’, with Rep. Marlene Anielski

Location: Cuyahoga County Public Library, 21255 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Office of Rep. Dave Greenspan [email protected] 1 614 466 0961

Monday, Apr. 10 4:30 PM Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 West Market Street, Akron, OH http://www.goodyear.com/investor/index.html

Contacts: Mike McCormick Goodyear Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 796 9497

Monday, Apr. 10 – Wednesday, Apr. 12 AAAE/Great Lakes Chapter National Airport Economic Development Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Columbus-Downtown, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.aaae.org/ https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events [email protected] 1 703 824 0500

Monday, Apr. 10 Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley – Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley * Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended Hartley following ‘an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior’ on 28 Mar * This hearing has been postponed from 7 Apr

Location: Office of the Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729

Due to limited space, credentialed media planning to attend the hearing must R.S.V.P. to Joshua Eck by Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 5:00pm

Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017 – Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017. The yearly Forum gives OCU students and the community a chance to learn valuable life and spiritual skills from influential individuals, as well as offering opportunities to develop as an individual. Speakers include Grace Outreach Center Founder Dr. Gerald Brooks, and Word of Faith Family Worship Center in Atlanta, GA Founder Bishop Dale Bronner

Location: Maxwell Center, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH Circleville www.ohiochristian.edu https://twitter.com/OhioChristian

Contacts: Ohio Christian University 1 877 762 8669

Tuesday, Apr. 11 Joel Grey celebrates 85th birthday – 85th birthday of Joel Grey, American actor best known for portraying the Master of Ceremonies in both the stage and film versions of ‘Cabaret’, for which he won Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Film awards

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Tuesday, Apr. 11 RPM International Inc: Q4 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

Tuesday, Apr. 11 15th anniversary of Congressman convicted of bribe-taking – 15th anniversary of Democratic Rep. James Traficant Jr., convicted of taking bribes and kickbacks from businessmen and his own staff

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

