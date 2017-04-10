Cincinnati police chief uses technology to stop crime

CINCINATTI, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati’s police chief is leading an effort to fight crime with technology.

The Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2p08BUf) that Eliot Isaac has sought to expand the force’s technology efforts since becoming chief in Dec. 2015. Isaac’s three-point plan targets violent crime and increasing community engagement.

The city’s police department will adopt a program called ShotSpotter this summer to combat gun violence. ShotSpotter technology uses sonar sensors to detect when shots are fired and then notify dispatchers.

Cincinnati police were also outfitted with body cameras in a push to promote transparency with policing in August.

The police department has increased community engagement with a witness advocacy program called Cincinnati Citizens Respect Our Witnesses.

Isaac says using technology will help the agency be what Isaac calls a “modern-day police department.”

