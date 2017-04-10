Ohio student-athlete badly hurt in makeshift pool at party

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities and family members say a freshman basketball player at Wright State University was critically injured after hitting his head while jumping into a shallow, makeshift pool during an off-campus party in another Ohio university town.

The family of Ryan Custer issued a statement Monday on Facebook saying Custer suffered severe trauma, including a fractured cervical vertebrae, and underwent spinal surgery Saturday night at a Cincinnati hospital. The statement says Custer has regained some sensation in his upper extremities and can bend his arms but has no feelings below his waist.

Police say Custer was hurt at a large party Saturday afternoon at a rental property near Miami University and that the makeshift pool was built from bales of straw and a blue tarp.