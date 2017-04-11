Video shows cop apparently kick handcuffed suspect in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has been reassigned pending an investigation.

The video shows an officer restraining a man on the ground when another Columbus officer appears to kick him in the head.

Police reports say officers responded Saturday to a report of a man threatening to shoot up a house and everyone inside. Court documents identify the suspect as 22-year-old Demarko Anderson.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Anderson pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including aggravated menacing and resisting arrest among other counts.

The public defender’s office representing Anderson was closed, and no message could be left.

A police statement says the officer’s action doesn’t appear consistent with Columbus police values and training.

Police say the officer self-reported kicking the suspect.