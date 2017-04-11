Posted on by

Akron stadium nears foreclosure as owners push alternative


AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron’s former football stadium in northeast Ohio is headed toward foreclosure as its current owners push a proposal to have the city own the deteriorating property and lease it back to them for other use.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2nHFAvH ) reports Summit County Land Bank has filed in court to foreclose on the property known as the Rubber Bowl.

Two men bought it from the school for $38,000 in 2017 and haven’t made repairs or paid taxes since then. Their attorney says a now-former county official had indicated they’d have a tax abatement for some time, but there’s no documentation of that.

The owners envision using the facility for music concerts but would need some sort of exception or change in existing zoning restrictions to accomplish that.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

