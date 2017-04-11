Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 11.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017 – Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017. The yearly Forum gives OCU students and the community a chance to learn valuable life and spiritual skills from influential individuals, as well as offering opportunities to develop as an individual. Speakers include Grace Outreach Center Founder Dr. Gerald Brooks, and Word of Faith Family Worship Center in Atlanta, GA Founder Bishop Dale Bronner

Location: Maxwell Center, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH Circleville www.ohiochristian.edu https://twitter.com/OhioChristian

Contacts: Ohio Christian University 1 877 762 8669

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM CAUV public meeting to discuss un-voted property tax increases

Location: Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson, Route 42, Plain City, OH https://twitter.com/ronsylvester

Contacts: Ron Sylvester Ron Sylvester Communications [email protected] 1 614 314 9218

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM Ohio state legislators discuss future of BCMH funding – Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger joins Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring, state Reps. Ryan Smith, Mark Romanchuck, and Sarah LaTourette, Boomer Esiason Foundation Co-Chairman Boomer Esiason, and BCMH Parents Advisory Board member Reverend Dave Hoffman to discuss the House budget proposal regarding funding for the Bureau of Children with Medical Handicaps

Location: Harding Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Brad Miller Ohio House of Representatives [email protected] 1 614 466 8759

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 RPM International Inc: Q4 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 Joel Grey celebrates 85th birthday – 85th birthday of Joel Grey, American actor best known for portraying the Master of Ceremonies in both the stage and film versions of ‘Cabaret’, for which he won Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Film awards

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 15th anniversary of Congressman convicted of bribe-taking – 15th anniversary of Democratic Rep. James Traficant Jr., convicted of taking bribes and kickbacks from businessmen and his own staff

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 Brooklyn Decker celebrates 30th birthday – 30th birthday of Brooklyn Decker, American fashion model known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated. She has also made a number of TV and film appearances, and has been married to tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009

Location: TBD https://twitter.com/BrooklynDecker

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 American Financial Group: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713

_____

