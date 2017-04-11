Neighbors of historic site worry it will be sold and leveled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The potential sale of a funeral home that once was a stop on the Underground Railroad has neighbors of the historic site in Ohio worried that it will be leveled to make room for apartments and condos.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oHiTfz) owner William Good and his wife, Susan Southwick-Good, are looking to sell the Southwick-Good & Fortkamp Funeral Chapel in Columbus’ Clintonville neighborhood. The funeral home contains the Clinton Chapel, which dates back to 1838.

The Ohio History Connection says the chapel was a stop on the network that helped escaped slaves to freedom. The building became a private residence and then housed a speakeasy before becoming a funeral home in the 1930s.

Good says the building has become “almost impossible to maintain” and taxes are high.

