Ohio Daybook

Wednesday, Apr. 12 9:00 AM Ohio Municipal Summit on Afterschool and Summer Learning – National League of Cities and Ohio Afterschool Network host Municipal Summit on Afterschool and Summer Learning event, to bring together local elected officials, municipal leaders, state legislators, state agency officials and afterschool providers from across the state to discuss improving and expanding afterschool and summer learning opportunities for young people. The event is led by NLC President and Cleveland Councilmember Matt Zone and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. Participants include Toledo Mayor Paula Hudson-Hicks, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson and Councilmember Jaiza Page

Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus Dayton Toledo www.nlc.org https://twitter.com/leagueofcities

Contacts: Todd Wilson National League of Cities [email protected] 1 202 626 3123

Wednesday, Apr. 12 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown hosts roundtable with autoworkers in Ohio – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown holds roundtable discussion with northwest Ohio workers to discuss U.S. trade policies, including NAFTA, which he says have ‘closed factories, offshored jobs, and devastated Ohio communities’. Participants include UAW Local 14 President Ray Wood, and UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower

Location: UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Road, Toledo, OH Toledo brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

Wednesday, Apr. 12 11:00 AM Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts naturalization oath ceremony to officially swear in new American citizens

Location: Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbuslibrary.org/ https://twitter.com/columbuslibrary

Contacts: Gregg Dodd Columbus Metropolitan Library Director of Marketing [email protected] 1 614 849 1043 Ben Zenitsky Columbus Metropolitan Library [email protected] 1 614 849 1045

Wednesday, Apr. 12 11:00 AM Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announce ‘major’ national event coming to Cleveland – Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, in partnership with the City of Cleveland and Cleveland Metroparks, host a press conference to announce details of a ‘major’ event coming to Downtown Cleveland

Location: Lower Edgewater Park, 6500 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandsports.org/ https://twitter.com/clesports

Contacts: Meredith Painter Greater Cleveland Sports Commission [email protected] 1 216 496 3863

Wednesday, Apr. 12 4:00 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich ceremonially signs bill expanding autism healthcare coverage – Ohio Gov. John Kasich ceremonially signs H.B. 463, expanding autism healthcare coverage to Ohio families – effective 6 Apr

Location: Lincoln Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Governor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to [email protected] by Noon on April 12

Wednesday, Apr. 12 4:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Jaiza Page holds public hearing to present the University District Zoning Overlay

Location: Columbus City Hall, 90 W. Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

Wednesday, Apr. 12 7:00 PM Otterbein University host lecture with prison reform activist and spoken word artist – Otterbein University Vernon L. Pack Distinguished Lecture Series, with prison reform activist and spoken word artist Bryonn Bain on ‘Life After Lockdown: The Abolition of the Punishment Paradigm’

Location: Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284

Wednesday, Apr. 12 8:00 PM Cleveland Cavaliers host 15th Annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.nba.com/cavaliers/ https://twitter.com/cavs

Contacts: Christina Ryan Cleveland Cavaliers [email protected] 1 216 420 2087

Wednesday, Apr. 12 American Financial Group: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 13 10:45 AM Ohio AG DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Reader media availability – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader media availability to discuss the status of the investigation into the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden/Gilley families in Pike County

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

Because of space considerations, reporters wishing to attend the Q&A must RSVP to [email protected] by 9:00 a.m

Thursday, Apr. 13 8:00 AM BGSU hosts annual Public Health Symposium – Bowling Green State University host second annual Public Health Symposium, with the theme ‘Climate Changes Your Health: How a Warmer Earth affects the Air, Land and Water’. The focus of this year’s symposium addresses is climate change

Location: Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582

Thursday, Apr. 13 11:00 AM Cincinnati Police Department host ‘It’s a Heroes Luncheon’ for Officers Ken Grubbs and William Keuper

Location: District 4, 4150 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov/police https://twitter.com/CincinnatiPD

Contacts: Marcy Lamb Cincinnati Police Department 1 513 569 8608

Thursday, Apr. 13 3:00 PM Dayton VA Medical Center unveil its Director’s Wall, a homage to historical directors

Location: 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats Dayton VA Medical Center [email protected] 1 937 267 3919

Friday, Apr. 14 Cincinnati Financial: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768

Friday, Apr. 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

