3 men indicted in shootout that killed college instructor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men have been indicted on aggravated murder charges for a Cleveland drive-by shooting last month that killed an adjunct college professor and a 15-year-old boy.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Wednesday that death penalty specifications might be added later to the charges against 18-year-old Kassius Williams, 25-year-old Terrell Gray and 26-year-old Charles Walker.

Authorities say 61-year-old David Wilder was driving near the shooting when he was struck by a stray bullet fired at another vehicle. Tywain Johnson, a passenger in the targeted vehicle, died after being shot three times.

Wilder was an instructor at Cleveland State University and at John Carroll University in suburban Cleveland.

Court records don’t indicate whether Walker has an attorney. Williams’ attorney declined to comment. Gray’s public defender wasn’t immediately available for comment.