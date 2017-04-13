Posted on by

Kasich, legislative leaders to address lagging state revenue


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) and his budget director are joining state legislative leaders to discuss how a state revenue shortfall will affect upcoming state budget deliberations.

The governor scheduled a news conference Thursday with Budget Director Tim Keen and fellow Republicans, House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB’-hawf).

The event comes a day after the state budget office reported March revenue receipts fell nearly $319 million below estimates. That included a $203 million lag in tax receipts and a $116 million lag in non-tax receipts.

The Office of Budget and Management attributed the shortfall essentially to three tax areas: income taxes, which were 17 percent below projections; sales taxes, which were about 5 percent below projections; and taxes paid on out-of-state insurance policies.

