Ohio Daybook

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 8:00 AM BGSU hosts annual Public Health Symposium – Bowling Green State University host second annual Public Health Symposium, with the theme ‘Climate Changes Your Health: How a Warmer Earth affects the Air, Land and Water’. The focus of this year’s symposium addresses is climate change

Location: Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU [email protected] 1 419 372 8582

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 8:30 AM 34th annual Northern Ohio American Water Works Association and Wastewater Exposition

Location: David L Crandell Water Distribution Facility, 1460 Triplett Blvd, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 10:45 AM Ohio AG DeWine updates on investigation into unsolved killing of eight – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader media availability to discuss the status of the investigation into the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden/Gilley families in Pike County, almost one year after their as-yet unsolved killing. The seven adults and teenage boy were found shot to date at four homes near Piketon, OH, 22 Apr 2016

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

Because of space considerations, reporters wishing to attend the Q&A must RSVP to [email protected] by 9:00 a.m

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 11:00 AM Cincinnati Police Department host ‘It’s a Heroes Luncheon’ for Officers Ken Grubbs and William Keuper

Location: District 4, 4150 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov/police https://twitter.com/CincinnatiPD

Contacts: Marcy Lamb Cincinnati Police Department 1 513 569 8608

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 11:30 AM Ohio state legislators and advocates discuss impact of Clean Air Act – Ohio state Reps. David Leland and Kent Smith, join Environment Ohio Campaign Organizer Sam Gerard and Clean Fuels Ohio Policy Advocate Matt Stephens-Rich for a press conference to discuss a new report showing that Americans continue to suffer adverse health impacts from breathing polluted air

Location: Ladies Gallery, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Mindy Spain Legislative Aide to Rep. Smith 1 614 466 5441 Asha Ahmed Legislative Aide to Rep. Leland 1 614 466 2473

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 11:30 AM Ohio Gov. Kasich and legislative leaders discuss state budget revenues – Ohio Gov. John Kasich joins Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger, Senate President Larry Obhof, and State Budget Director Tim Keen to discuss projected state revenues and their impact on Ohio’s pending two-year budget

Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Governor’s Office [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 10 a.m. on April 13

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 12:00 PM Ohio Auditor of State Yost speaks to Local Government Officials Conference – Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost speaks to Local Government Officials Conference attendees about cyberfraud, fraud in local government, reporting fraud in government and other issues

Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor

Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 3:00 PM Dayton VA Medical Center unveil its Director’s Wall, a homage to historical directors

Location: 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats Dayton VA Medical Center [email protected] 1 937 267 3919

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 12:00 PM The Way of the Cross for Justice walk in Cincinnati – The Way of the Cross for Justice, a Good Friday observance sponsored by a broad spectrum of faith-based groups, held in Cincinnati to reflect on the death penalty, economic justice, care for creation, racism, and immigration, with special prayers for Maribel Trujillo and her family

Location: Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications [email protected] 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 3:00 PM University of Dayton Campus Ministry Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 – Saturday, Apr. 15 ‘EGGSperiment!’ returns to Great Lakes Science Center

Location: 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.greatscience.com/ https://twitter.com/GLScienceCtr

Contacts: Joe Yachanin Great Lakes Science Center [email protected] 1 216 696 3644 1 440 669 9584

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 Cincinnati Financial: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Canal Winchester Community Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Hanners Park, 458 Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 837 8276

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Tax Marches held in Ohio – Tax Marches held in Ohio, as part of a series of marches held nationwide to ‘demand transparency and fairness from President Donald Trump’. Events include Lima Tax Day Rally at U.S. Post Office, Lima (10:00 AM EDT); ‘Cleveland Tax Day March for People, Peace, and Planet’ at Willard Park, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland (11:00 AM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally for Economic Justice’ hosted by United We Stand – Cincinnati at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Show Your Taxes-Rally!’ hosted by Urban Citizens for Social Justice at Dayton Courthouse, 23 N Main St, Dayton (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally/March’ hosted by Beechwold Area Indivisibles at 200 N High St, Columbus (1:00 PM EDT); ‘Mr. Trump: Show Us Your Returns and Your Budget’ at Federal Courthouse, 2 S Main St, Akron (1:00 PM EDT); and Tax Day March Youngstown at 6 Federal Plaza W, Youngstown (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Akron Cincinnati Columbus Dayton Lima Youngstown taxmarch.org #TaxMarch

Contacts: Tax March press [email protected]

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 1:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Tim Hortons, 636 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

_____

