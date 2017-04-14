Posted on by

Sheriff: No change in procedures after suspect kills self


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio sheriff says his office isn’t changing its prisoner transport procedures after a suspect being led from a Youngstown courtroom jumped to his death from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony.

Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Sheriff Jerry Greene tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2pdXjzw ) that the defendant was handled differently and not shackled at the time because of a court order that deviated from what deputies usually do with prisoners headed to and from courtrooms.

A defense attorney had argued that seeing 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. in jail clothes or handcuffs could improperly influence jurors.

Seman killed himself Monday, the day before a scheduled trial in his potential death penalty case. He was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and setting a fire that killed her and two grandparents shortly before the scheduled rape trial.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:30 pm
Updated: 2:40 pm. |    

OWU students: New SLUs are cool

OWU students: New SLUs are cool
2:00 pm |    

Residents observe Good Friday with walk, service

Residents observe Good Friday with walk, service
11:30 am |    

Column: Learn more about Earth Day at the library

Column: Learn more about Earth Day at the library
comments powered by Disqus