Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Apr. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 10:30 AM Restore, Inc announce details of the ‘Fatherhood Walk’ – Restore, Inc, along with two families, hold press conference to announce details of the seventh annual Fatherhood Walk, an event aimed at creating awareness of the roles fathers play in the lives of their children * The walk takes place on 10 Jun

Location: Central Catholic High School 2550 Cherry St., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.restorefathers.org/

Contacts: Mark Robinson Restore, Inc [email protected] 1 419 377 1488

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 12:00 PM The Way of the Cross for Justice walk in Cincinnati – The Way of the Cross for Justice, a Good Friday observance sponsored by a broad spectrum of faith-based groups, held in Cincinnati to reflect on the death penalty, economic justice, care for creation, racism, and immigration, with special prayers for Maribel Trujillo and her family

Location: Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications [email protected] 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 3:00 PM University of Dayton Campus Ministry Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 – Saturday, Apr. 15 ‘EGGSperiment!’ returns to Great Lakes Science Center

Location: 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.greatscience.com/ https://twitter.com/GLScienceCtr

Contacts: Joe Yachanin Great Lakes Science Center [email protected] 1 216 696 3644 1 440 669 9584

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 Cincinnati Financial: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Canal Winchester Community Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Hanners Park, 458 Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 837 8276

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Tax Marches held in Ohio – Tax Marches held in Ohio, as part of a series of marches held nationwide to ‘demand transparency and fairness from President Donald Trump’. Events include Lima Tax Day Rally at U.S. Post Office, Lima (10:00 AM EDT); ‘Cleveland Tax Day March for People, Peace, and Planet’ at Willard Park, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland (11:00 AM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally for Economic Justice’ hosted by United We Stand – Cincinnati at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Show Your Taxes-Rally!’ hosted by Urban Citizens for Social Justice at Dayton Courthouse, 23 N Main St, Dayton (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally/March’ hosted by Beechwold Area Indivisibles at 200 N High St, Columbus (1:00 PM EDT); ‘Mr. Trump: Show Us Your Returns and Your Budget’ at Federal Courthouse, 2 S Main St, Akron (1:00 PM EDT); and Tax Day March Youngstown at 6 Federal Plaza W, Youngstown (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Akron Cincinnati Columbus Dayton Lima Youngstown taxmarch.org #TaxMarch

Contacts: Tax March press [email protected]

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 1:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Tim Hortons, 636 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 16 10:00 AM University of Dayton Campus Ministry host Easter Sunday of the Lord’s Resurrection service

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio