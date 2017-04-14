Posted on by

Faithful in Cincinnati “pray the steps” for Good Friday


CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to take part in a Cincinnati tradition of “praying the steps” on Good Friday.

The faithful start gathering in the dark at the hillside Holy Cross-Immaculata Church . The tradition was originally encouraged by a 19th century Roman Catholic archbishop and has been practiced more than 150 years.

There are some 100 steps, depending on where participants start. Some pray the rosary at each step, some offer their own personal prayers and others simply stop and reflect on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ or anything else. The parish welcomes non-Catholics to take part.

And the day includes another Good Friday tradition: a parish fish fry.

