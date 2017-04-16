Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 15.

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Canal Winchester Community Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Hanners Park, 458 Groveport Rd, Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator [email protected] 1 614 837 8276

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Tax Marches held in Ohio – Tax Marches held in Ohio, as part of a series of marches held nationwide to ‘demand transparency and fairness from President Donald Trump’. Events include Lima Tax Day Rally at U.S. Post Office, Lima (10:00 AM EDT); ‘Cleveland Tax Day March for People, Peace, and Planet’ at Willard Park, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland (11:00 AM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally for Economic Justice’ hosted by United We Stand – Cincinnati at Fountain Square, 520 Vine St, Cincinnati (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Show Your Taxes-Rally!’ hosted by Urban Citizens for Social Justice at Dayton Courthouse, 23 N Main St, Dayton (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Tax Day Rally/March’ hosted by Beechwold Area Indivisibles at 200 N High St, Columbus (1:00 PM EDT); ‘Mr. Trump: Show Us Your Returns and Your Budget’ at Federal Courthouse, 2 S Main St, Akron (1:00 PM EDT); and Tax Day March Youngstown at 6 Federal Plaza W, Youngstown (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Akron Cincinnati Columbus Dayton Lima Youngstown taxmarch.org #TaxMarch

Contacts: Tax March press [email protected]

Saturday, Apr. 15 12:30 PM ProgressOhio’s Annual RootsCamp – Truman Center for National Policy and Truman National Security Project Communications Director Graham West delivers keynote address for ProgressOhio’s Annual RootsCamp, with a speech titled ‘Retreating from American Values and Leadership: National Security and Foreign Policy Under the Trump Administration’ * RootsCamp is an annual gathering of activists and experts

Location: OCSEA, 390 Olde Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH www.progressohio.org https://twitter.com/progressohio

Contacts: Sandy Theis ProgressOhio [email protected] 1 614 940 0131

Saturday, Apr. 15 1:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Tim Hortons, 636 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Saturday, Apr. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

Sunday, Apr. 16 10:00 AM University of Dayton Campus Ministry host Easter Sunday of the Lord’s Resurrection service

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

Monday, Apr. 17 11:15 AM 28th Bomb Wing officials unveil nose art in observance of the Doolittle Raider anniversary – 28th Bomb Wing officials hold ceremony to unveil ‘Ruptured Duck’ nose art on one of the aircraft, as part of a two-day observance of the 75th Doolittle Raider anniversary. Guests include Lt. Col. Richard Cole

Location: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

Media crews desiring to cover this event must arrive at the Hope Hotel parking lot near Packy’s Restaurant at 11:15 a.m. April 17 to be escorted to the event location to cover the 12 p.m. ceremony. Media covering the event must RSVP to the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office by calling 937-522-3522 no later than 4 p.m. April 14. An audio MULT box will be available for television media to use. Media must bring their own XLR audio cables for connectivity. No additional microphones will be placed on the podium. This portion of the two-day observance of the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders mission is not open to the public

Monday, Apr. 17 2:00 PM POSTPONED: Cleveland Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications [email protected] 1 216 664 4466

Monday, Apr. 17 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

