Man cleared as suspect in officer’s shooting considers suing

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man says being identified as a suspect in an officer’s shooting caused turmoil for his family, even though he was quickly cleared and investigators concluded the policeman tried to kill himself and fabricated a cover-up story.

A statewide alert named Chaz Gillilan as a suspect in what was reported as an April 11 traffic-stop shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Gillilan tells WCMH-TV (http://bit.ly/2o7nND2 ) that images of his distinctly tattooed face and his home still appear online, linking him to the injured officer.

The Coshocton (kuh-SHAHK’-tuhn) man says people now look at him more suspiciously, and even his mother questioned his innocence. Gillilan has a lengthy criminal record but says he wouldn’t shoot an officer.

He says he’s considering a lawsuit against police.

