Ohio Daybook

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 8:00 AM Special viewing for media of twin polar bear cubs – Special viewing for media of twin polar bear cubs and their mother, Aurora. The cubs were born last year at the zoo, along with another cub who debuted yesterday

Location: Columbus Zoo, 4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH https://www.columbuszoo.org/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusZoo

Contacts: Patty Peters Columbus Zoo and Aquarium [email protected] 1 614 645 3411

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 8:50 AM OARDC 2017 Research Conference – Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center 2017 Research Conference, with the theme ‘Biological Resistance: Opportunities and Challenges for Agriculture and Society’

Location: Nationwide and Ohio Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Alayna DeMartini OSU demartini.3.osu.edu 1 614 292 9833

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson administers oath of office at 136th Cleveland Police Academy graduation – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson administers the oath of office to 46 Cleveland Patrol Officers, and two firefighters graduating from the Cleveland Police Academy to arson investigators

Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 216 664 4011 Daniel Ball Office of the Mayor [email protected] 1 216 664 3691 SGT. Jennifer Ciaccia Cleveland Division of Police 1 216 623 5033

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 12:45 PM Ohio AG DeWine’s public schedule – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joins law enforcement officers, elected officials, family survivors, and the public to honor the lives of law enforcement killed in the line of duty, delivering the keynote address at National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at Links Banquet Center at Firestone Farms, 105 St. Andrews Drive, Columbiana (12:45 PM EDT); and joins Ohio state Rep. Al Landis and Sen. Jay Hottinger for a community conversation addressing heroin and other opioids at Joseph Welty Middle School Auditorium, 315 4th Street NW, New Philadelphia (5:00 PM EDT)

Location: New Philadelphia http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

Columbiana event begins at 12:00 pm, New Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. – Media availability

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 3:00 PM Fuyao Glass Industry Group Chairman Cho Tak Wong speaks on investment at OSU – Fuyao Glass Industry Group Chairman Cho Tak Wong speaks at Ohio State University on investment and job creation in Ohio. The event is hosted by Ohio State University National East Asian Languages Resource Center and Midwest US–China Flagship Program

Location: 1813 N High St, Sullivant Hall 220, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Dr Galal Walker OSU [email protected] 1 614 292 4243

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 4:00 PM Ohio state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes co-hosts tour of local brewery businesses – Ohio state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes co-hosts a local brewery tour for state lawmakers in partnership with the Akron / Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau * The tour is designed to educate state lawmakers on local economic development and growth associated with the region’s burgeoning craft breweries and features stops at Ohio Brewing Company, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., and R. Shea Brewing in Summit County * The tour includes provided transportation and departs The John S. Knight Center at 4:00 p.m. with scheduled stops at Ohio Brewing Company, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., and R. Shea Brewing

Location: Akron, OH Akron http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jordan Plottner House Democratic Communications Director [email protected] 1 614 466 9034

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Education Secretary DeVos and AFT president tour public schools in Ohio – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tour public schools in Van Wert, OH. Visit comes in response to Weingarten’s challenge to Secretary DeVos to ‘experience a public school system and engage with teachers, parents, students, and the community about what is working in their public schools and what they need in order to strengthen them’. Agenda includes visits with Van Wert Federation of Teachers President Jeff Hood, Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper, Ohio State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, and Van Wert Superintendent Ken Amstutz at Van Wert schools (11:00 AM EDT), and a media availability at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, OH (2:30 PM EDT)

Location: Van Wert, OH Van Wert www.aft.org https://twitter.com/AFTunion

Contacts: Michael Heenan AFT [email protected] 1 202 585 4371

** Contact Michael Heenan at [email protected] for additional information and access to individual school events *** RSVP to [email protected]

Thursday, Apr. 20 9:00 AM Free Action Alliance and Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network host ‘We Are the Majority’ rally – Free Action Alliance and Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network host ‘We Are the Majority’ rally, to advocate for youth prevention and youth health * Rally and march begin at Genoa Park and ends at the Ohio Statehouse

Location: Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.drugfreeactionalliance.org/ https://twitter.com/DrugFreeAction

Contacts: Nathan Kraatz DFAA [email protected] 1 937 728 9007

Thursday, Apr. 20 9:00 AM KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:00 AM Owens Corning: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Jones Day, 250 Vesey St, New York http://investor.owenscorning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 248 5748

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM Ohio Higher Education Chancellor Carey visits Stark State for new educational partnership announcement – Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, Stark State College President Dr. Para Jones, Ohio Department of Education Deputy Superintendent John Richard, Stark County Educational Service Center Superintendent Joe Chaddock, and other are superintendents visit Stark State College for an announcement about new educational partnerships between K-12 and higher education, including a program that aligns with Ohio’s graduation pathways

Location: Stark State College, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, OH https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd

Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM National Wild Turkey Federation and Wayne National Forest host the 14th annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen Fishing Event

Location: Lake Vesuvius, Wayne National Forest, Pedro, OH http://www.nwtf.org/

Contacts: Ironton Ranger District 1 740 534 6500

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Crown Media Family Networks hosts military dog reunification – Crown Media Family Networks hosts military dog reunification, with a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant reunited with his military dog after nearly three years apart

Location: Residence Inn Cincinnati Downtown, 506 East 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hallmarkchannel.com/ https://twitter.com/HallmarkChannel

Contacts: Pam Slay Hallmark Channel [email protected] 1 828 755 2480

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Marriott Cleveland East, 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, OH http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

Thursday, Apr. 20 2:00 PM Huntington Bancshares: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Huntington’s Easton Business Service Center, 7 Easton Oval, Columbus, OH http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Thursday, Apr. 20 6:00 PM Akron Mayor Horrigan hosts Neighborhood Town Hall event – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan hosts annual Neighborhood Town Hall series event, offering residents an opportunity to discuss important issues with the Mayor directly and learn about the latest City news

Location: Hyre CLC, 2385 Wedgewood Dr, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325

Thursday, Apr. 20 7:00 PM UK Member of the European Parliament keynotes lecture series at Ashland University – Member of the European Parliament Daniel Hannan (UK) delivers keynote on ‘How Brexit Can Benefit Everybody’ at the Ashbrook Center Major Issues Lecture Series

Location: John C. Myers Convocation Center, 638 Jefferson St, Ashland, OH Ashland http://ashbrook.org/ https://twitter.com/AshbrookCenter #Brexit

Contacts: Daniel Mitchell Ashbrook Center [email protected] 1 419 289 5617 AU Public Relations Office [email protected] 1 419 289 5007

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings – KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings, for the owner of KeyBank

Location: TBD www.key.com https://twitter.com/keybank

Contacts: Tim Walsh KeyCorp media [email protected] 1 216 471 2758

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

Thursday, Apr. 20 Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 21 7:30 AM Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas 2017 Re-Entry Business Summit – Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas 2017 Re-Entry Business Summit. Speakers include Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Common Pleas Re-Entry Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Regional Director Todd Ishee. The event provides ‘guidance, as well as legal advice, tax credit information and real-life examples of the rewards, both personal and professional, in hiring returning citizens and building stronger neighborhoods’

Location: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us

Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas [email protected] 1 216 443 8635

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 21 12:00 PM Providence House 36th Annual Luncheon for Every Child – Providence House 36th Annual Luncheon for Every Child, presented by the Catanzarite Foundation. Event features keynote speaker Channel 19 News Reporter and Anchor Denise Zarrella who discusses the impact Providence House is having on important community issues such as prevention of infant mortality, foster care reduction, and the opioid epidemic

Location: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.provhouse.org/ https://twitter.com/provhouseCLE

Contacts: Kayla Naticchioni Providence House [email protected] 1 216 651 5982 x225

Friday, Apr. 21 – Saturday, Apr. 22 Number Fest college music festival – The Number Fest, college music festival, aka #FEST headlined by Waka Flocka and Herobust (Friday) followed by Young Thug, Jauz and Migos (Saturday)

Location: The Venue of Athens, 8003 State Route 56. Athens, OH Athens http://thenumberfest.com/ https://twitter.com/thenumberfest #15Fest

Contacts: TBD

